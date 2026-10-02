Free Zone Customs generates N557bn

The Free Zone Command of the Nigeria Customs Service generated a record N557.02 billion in revenue between January and August 2026, underscoring the growing economic significance of the Free Zone corridor and the Command’s contribution to revenue mobilisation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the Zone yesterday, the retiring Area Controller of Customs, Hauwa Abubakar Anifowoshe, said the growing economic importance of the Free Zone corridor and the Command’s role in revenue administration could not be overemphasised.

She attributed the Command’s achievements to teamwork, stressing that its progress was driven by collective effort rather than individual leadership.

After 35 years of meritorious service, the retired Controller, Hauwa Anifowoshe, said efforts to improve officers’ welfare, strengthen relations with host communities, deepen collaboration with sister agencies and sustain constructive engagement with Free Zone operators, Lekki Deep Sea Port, bonded terminals and other strategic stakeholders were part of the strategies deployed to carry all stakeholders along.

“Whatever successes we recorded during my time as Area Controller were not achieved by me alone. They were the product of teamwork, discipline, professionalism, and the collective commitment of every officer and member of staff,” she said.

Handing over the leadership of the command to Acting Customs Area Comptroller, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Olufemi Kukoyi, the new administration has pledged to build on the achievements of the outgoing Controller, Hauwa Abubakar Anifowoshe, with greater emphasis on efficiency, technology, enforcement and trade facilitation.

At the handover ceremony, Abubakar urged officers and stakeholders to extend to Kukoyi the same cooperation and support that sustained her administration, stressing that leadership positions were temporary while relationships remained enduring.

“Positions are temporary, but relationships endure,” she said, calling on officers and stakeholders to continue to treat one another with respect, dignity and goodwill.

In an emotional farewell, the retiring Controller also sought forgiveness from anyone she may have offended, knowingly or unknowingly, during her 35 years of service, while forgiving those who may have wronged her.

Taking over the Command, Kukoyi said his immediate priority would be to consolidate the gains of the previous administration and strengthen Customs operations within the Free Zone.