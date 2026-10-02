Trade facilitation: Customs unveils digital baggage import declaration

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has announced the deployment of a Simplified Baggage Import Declaration System at the Seme Area Command.

This marks a new phase in its drive for digital innovation, trade facilitation, and improved passenger clearance processes. The initiative is designed to streamline baggage declaration, reduce clearance time, and enhance transparency for legitimate travelers and cross border traders.

Passengers can now initiate declarations via mobile devices or complete the process at designated digital kiosks within the Command.

The system applies standardized assessment tables to declared personal goods, automatically calculating duties and generating receipts upon payment.

This eliminates manual bottlenecks and discretionary assessments, offering a predictable and efficient clearance process.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Tunde Ayagbalo, early results have been striking, and since rollout, the command has recorded an average clearance turnaround time of less than five minutes.

He said: “Within the first few days alone, revenue generated from passenger baggage declarations stood at N10.3 million with the automated system providing a direct and transparent channel for remitting duties to the Federation Account.

According to him, the simplified declaration system is being implemented alongside strengthened enforcement measures, adding that enhanced risk management and intelligence led controls continue to intercept attempts to conceal commercial quantities of restricted or prohibited goods as passenger baggage.

“This deployment is part of our broader modernization agenda. We are determined to improve the passenger experience while safeguarding revenue and national security. Technology is the bridge between facilitation and enforcement,” said Comptroller Abdullahi Kaila, Area Controller of Seme Command.

The Command emphasized that the initiative reflects the Service’s commitment to transparency and accountability.