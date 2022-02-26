.

..it’s a peaceful exercise … Ayade’s aide

By Ike Uchechukwu,Ogoja

There is a massive voter turnout turn at Mbumbe west, ward II,007 with 820 registered voters on the list.

Voting started at exactly 8: 48a.m at the polling station located at Christ The King Primary School Odajie-Mbube, Ogoja LGA, Cross River state.

Vanguard learned that the exercise has so far been peaceful and technically hitch-free as the BIVA are also working perfectly with security agents maintaining law and order at the venues.

Speaking with some of the voters who have already cast their votes, they said they are optimistic that the exercise will be a smooth one adding that they believe that their votes will count especially as the President signed the electoral act into law yesterday.

According to Joseph Bullem who was the first to cast a vote at the Polling Unit, he said he believes it would be an all-around peaceful exercise as everything is working perfectly.

He said:” I feel optimistic, it started peacefully and I believe it will go smoothly, the security personnel are here and in control, INEC is on the ground, everyone is behaving responsibly.

“We believe more people will come out to exercise their right by voting their preferred candidate today.

Also speaking Senior Special Adviser, Political Affairs, Chief Peter Ojie who spoke with Vanguard shortly after casting his vote said he was happy that the exercise was peaceful and hitch-free as no complaint whatsoever has been reported.

Ojie also expressed happiness over the massive turnout of voters to participate in the exercise he said he knows there was still about 5 hours before the close of the exercise and believes more people will come to exercise their franchise.