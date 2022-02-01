Fast rising Afro Soul and Dance Hall crooner, Chimeleadhu Amakiri aka Chime Tsnare has released a love song titled Bubble for valentine lovers.

The graduate of Electrical Engineering from Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RUST), who had earlier released a single last year titled, Yo Body, made waves on broadcast stations across the country.

Chime said Bubble is a love story about a man who loves a woman with his heart and he expresses his feelings towards her.

Chime disclosed he’s working hard to release more hit tracks that will rule the airwaves.

When asked what’s his relationship with his female fans, he said I have a cordial relationship with them and I will do my best to give them good songs.

He disclosed hopefully before the end of this year, I will launch my EP.