As Senators Vote on Recommendations Tuesday Next Week

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate will lay the report of the Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution Wednesday and begin to vote on the recommendations on Tuesday next week.

Disclosing this Tuesday, Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on the Alteration to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central said that the report which would be laid on Wednesday would be shared to all the Senators to enable them to have a copy each, peruse the document and bring the report to the Chamber March 1st for voting on the amendments.

Omo-Agege made the announcement while presiding over the plenary due to the absence of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Omo- Agege explained that Lawan would give further details on the matter on Wednesday.

Recall that they had in February 2020? constituted a 56 – member Constitution review committee to handle all bills seeking for one alteration or the other in the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The 56 – member committee as announced by Senator Lawan, is made up of eight principal officers who all serve as steering committee within the larger committee, a senator from each of the 36 States of the Federation and two senators from each of the six Geo-political zones.

Names of the 56 member committee to be chaired by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, Delta Central, are the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Senate Leader, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice, Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Minority Whip, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda and the former Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau’.

Membership of the Committee per State, are Senators Theodore Orji ( PDP Abia Central), Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed ( APC Adamawa Central), Stella Oduah ( APC, Anambra North), Albert Bassey Akpan ( PDP Akwa Ibom North-East) and Dauda Jika ( APC Bauchi Central).

