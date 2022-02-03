A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Onotu Henry Okechukwu, has congratulated the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Delta State chapter of the party, Elder Omeni Sobotie on what he described as deserved victory at the Congress of the party held last year which inauguration was yesterday.

In a congratulatory message of Onotu Okechukwu headlined the APC Chairman as the best to happen to the state chapter of the party being a notable political political strategist all along over the years saying the former Senior Special Adviser, SSA to the former governor of Delta State, Chief Onanefe Ibori.

In glowing colours, Chief Okechukwu painted the new Chairman, saying his giant strides while he held sway in the past is still very fresh in the political history of the state believing that Chief Sobotie will bring on board his bevy of beauties in politics to bear on the state chapter of the broom party.

Onotu Okechukwu who is a leader of his party in Ukwani Local Government area of the oil-rich state said Deltans will experience the positive attributes of Elder Sobotie noting that with him on the captain seat steering the ship of the major opposition party in the state there’s overwhelming hope that he will smoothen the rough edges militating against the party and thrust it up higher in popularity to attract more goodwill from the citizens and prepare it for the coming elections.

He added that with him as the chair, the party is prepared to boot out the ruling party which he averred, has brought governance to its knees in its stranglehold on the jugular of progressive politics thereby drawing the state into underdevelopment.

Elder Sobotie, Onotu Okechukwu noted, is a team player with the required mental and psychological capacity to drive the process of peace and unity among party faithful for a more vibrant and all inclusive participation of all stakeholders of the party saying, with him in the saddle, all is set for mass mobilisation of Deltans to usher in positive change and accelerated development in the state and in governance stressing that the common denominator of the party is to achieve victory across board in 2023.