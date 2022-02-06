Golden Boot winner, Best Player of the Tournament and Best Goal Keeper.

Sadio Mane scored the decisive penalty as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win their first AFCON title after 120 minutes of football ended goalless.

Mane for Senegal scores 4-2

Mohanad Lasheen for Egypt misses 3-2

Bamba Dieng for Senegal scores 3-2

Marwan Hamdi for Egypt scores 2-2

Bouna Sarr for Senegal misses 2-1

Abdelmonem for Egypt misses 2-1

Abdou Diallo for Senegal scores 2-1

Ahmed Sayed for Egypt scores 1-1

Koulibaly for Senegal scores 1-0

PENALTIES: Senegal goes first

END OF EXTRA TIME: After 120 minutes it remains goalless. The new king of African football will be decided via penalties

116-117′ Fantastic saves from Abou Gabal and Edouard Mendy keep the scores goalless.

114′ Salah has had two runs checked by the Senegalese defence who seem to have the solution to any threat he may pose.

107′ Saliou Ciss concedes a free kick just outside the box. The resulting free kicks fails to pose any threat and Senegal clears their lines.

SECOND HALF OF EXTRA TIME BEGINS

HALF TIME OF EXTRA TIME

100′ Another great save by Abou Gabal denies Senegal from going ahead

EXTRA TIME FIRST HALF: 92′ Sadio Mane puts Boulaye Dia through but his effort is saved by Abou Gabal. The Zamalek shot stopper is having an unforgettable night.

END OF SECOND HALF: Both sides yet to score as the second half comes to an end. This will be Egypt’s fourth game of this AFCON that will go all the way. Every game from the Round of 16 has lasted for 120 minutes for Carlos Queiroz’s side.

90′ 3 minutes added to the second half as we edge towards extra 30 minutes of action

88′ Mane goes into referee’s book for a foul

86′ Still goalless as Egypt wins a free kick

79′ Saliou Ciss fires over Abou Gabal’s goal

78′ Free kick to Senegal on the edge of Egypt’s box following a foul on Mane by Fathi

76′ SUBSTITUTE: Ismaila Sarr and Famara Diedhiou withdrawn for Boulaye Dia and Bamba Dieng respectively.

74′ Great chance for Egypt to open scoring. Marwin Hamdi’s header flashes past Mendy’s goal. Egypt now taking the game to Senegal

72′ Mane escpaes getting booked after a foul on Ashour

68′ A great free-kick meets the head of Ahmed Sayed but it flies over Mendy’s goal

65′ SUBSTITUTE: First substitute for Senegal. Cheikhou Kouyate goes off for Papa Gueye

58′ SUBSTITUTE: Three changes for Egypt. Trezeguet for Soulia, Marwin Hamdi for Mostafa Mohamed and Ahmed Sayed for Omar Marmoush.

53′ Abdou Diallo goes into referee’s book for a foul on Mohamed Salah

52′ Abou Gabal saves again from Diedhiou to keep the scores level

48′ Gueye’s free kick flies over Abou Gabal’s goal

46′ Mane’s run is impeded and he wins a free kick just outside Egypt’s box

SECOND HALF – No changes as Egypt gets the second half under way

45′ The referee brings the first half to an end

44′ Kalidou Koulibaly receives Senegal’s second yellow card of the game for a foul on Mostafa Mohamed

42′ Salah forces a save from Mendy and wins a corner for Egypt which Mendy collects.

36′ Hamdi Fathi receives a yellow card for a foul on Sadio Mane

32′ Egypt has been the second best team so far, recording just one shot on target frim Mohamed Salah

28′ Salah teases his way through the Senegalese defence but his low effort is easily saved by Edouard Mendy who has been more of a spectator.

24′ A long pass to Marmoush from Abdelmonem but the foward fails to meet it.

23′ Another great play from Ismail Sarr who crosses into the box but Mane is unable to reach it.

21′ Elneny fouls Gueye and concedes a free-kick

18′ Ismail Sarr’s effort fails to meet anyone and goes out for a throw in

16′ Nampalys Mendy receives the first yellow card of the game for a foul on Omar Marmoush

11′ A tame effort by Ismail Sarr makes an easy save for Abou Gabal. Senegal asking all the questions so far

9′ Free kick to Senegal after a foul on Ismail Sarr.

6′ Mane misses from the spot. Great save by Abou Gabal who dived in the right direction to beat Mane’s fierce strike away. Huge let off for Egypt

5′ Abdelmonem receives a yellow card for the foul on Ciss.

3′ Penalty for Senegal. Saliou Ciss brought down by Abdelmonem and it’s a penalty for Senegal.

2′ good defending from Egypt to prevent Mane from driving into the box.

Senegal kick-off the first half

Referee is Victor Gomes from South Africa

National anthems done and we are about to get under way

Egypt has seven AFCON titles while Senegal are two times finalists (2002 and 2019)

SENEGAL

Mendy (GK)

Sarr

Koulibaly

Dialogue

Ciss

Kouyate

Mendy

Sarr

Gueye

Mane

Diedhiou

EGYPT

Abou Gabal (GK)

Fattoh

Hamdy

Abdelmonem

Ashour

Elneny

Fathi

Al-Sulaya

Marmoush

Mohamed

Salah