By Soni Daniel

A major milestone in the quest by Pastor Umo Eno to become the next Governor of Akwa Ibom State was achieved on Wednesday following his unanimous endorsement by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly members.

The 26 members including, the APC member from Mbo State Constituency, Mr Effiong Johnson, adopted and endorsed him as their candidate for the forthcoming governorship primary and the 2023 general election.

At the request of the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Aniekan Bassey, the Leader of the State legislature, Rt Hon Elder Udo Kerian Akpan, moved a motion for the official adoption and endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno as the next Governor of the State and successor to Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The motion was seconded by Barr. Denis Akpan, member representing Etinan State Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Information.

The event, which took place at the Speaker’s official lodge also had in attendance the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, Director General (DG), Umo Eno Campaign Organization, Ambassador Assam Assam, the National Chairman, Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, the National Secretary, Prince Enobong Uwah, Commissioners and local government chairmen.

Setting the tone for what he called a solemn endorsement, the Speaker stated that having done his personal endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno, he solicits the support and endorsement of his colleagues.

He admonished other aspirants not favoured in the 2023 plum job to appreciate God’s time and season because according to him, “that you are not favoured today does not mean you would not be favoured tomorrow”.

The Speaker stated that he has assessed Pastor Eno based on capacity and his numerous achievements as a private businessman, and can attest to the fact that creating employment is the hardest thing to do.

“We did an analysis of all the aspirants and Pastor Umo Eno was found worthy. You inspired and motivated me many years ago”

“We are on the threshold of writing and rewriting the history of the state. I am not surprised that the lot fell on Pastor Umo Eno. He gave the best presentation of himself during his clearance and confirmation hearing as a Commissioner,” he declared.

He declared that the state legislators were the only people who could make and unmake any candidate, which according to him shows the significance of their power and political influence.

He said the powers are derived from the fact that they bought forms and stood for elections and are on the ground in their various constituencies, and advised other aspirants to have faith in the PDP and believe God for their time.

“I know what it takes to establish an enterprise and create job. Anyone who has not run a business and experienced profit and loss cannot manage the state’s economy. This is where Pastor Umo Eno towers far above other aspirants. No other aspirant has created employment and employed up to a hundred Akwa Ibom people”.

Moving the motion for his adoption, the Leader, Rt Hon Elder Udo Kerian Akpan said the House had already pledged to stand with the Governor as far as the Completion Agenda is concerned and his succession plan.

“We had pledged to go with the Governor on his preferred successor. We must take a stand, stand by it and deliver on our stand at the party primaries”.

Addressing the lawmakers, Ambassador Assam, SAN, thanked the Speaker for the reception, describing Pastor Eno as a man of quality and solicited for the endorsement and approval of the House.

“Mr Speaker, the endorsement of members is significant and noble as you are the people’s representatives. The people speak through you and you speak through the people and the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly is the most politically savvy segment of government. We need 26 endorsements by all of you because of the significance of the legislature in our democracy as a state.”

On his part, the National Chairman, Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, recalled that the MPM had earlier toured the entire 31 local government areas of the state and promised to endorse whoever the Governor would bring forth, a solemn undertaking he recalled the governor did on January 30, 2022, when Pastor Umo Eno was officially unveiled, adopted and endorsed.

He described Pastor Eno as a great son of Akwa Ibom, a successful entrepreneur and an employer of labour who has made an impact in job creation in the state.

Barr Enoidem stated that an overwhelming endorsement by the state House of Assembly will be a major milestone in Umo Eno’s governorship campaign, describing him as a humble person who will be “a unifier of Akwa Ibom people, a major sustainer and provider of peace,” and urged members to adopt and endorse him.

Also speaking, the governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno said his endorsement by the House would help consolidate the hard work the lawmakers had done in the area of peace, industrialization, and aviation development as none of the achievements recorded so far could have been achieved without the collaboration of the lawmakers.

“My job is to connect the dots in Ibom Air, in infrastructural development, in tourism and make Akwa Ibom a destination because tourism provides the main resources of the world’s economy. We have the longest seashores. Emirate made Dubai what it is today. With Ibom Air, we will expand our tourism base and partner with you to develop our rural communities. What we need is to bring the enterprise to raise a new crop of millionaires through SME’s and help them to grow from small businesses to big conglomerates,” Eno submitted.

Vanguard News Nigeria