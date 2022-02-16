.

Everyone’s fave AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform, Triller, was a proud partner at this year’s Future Africa Awards, which were held in Lagos on Sunday, 20 February.

The awards, which take place every year, recognise outstanding achievements among young Nigerians aged between 18 and 31.

This year’s awards ceremony, the 16th since the awards programme was launched, marked the start of a digital partnership with Triller, which streamed the event live on its live streaming feature, TrillerTV.

“We are very excited about this new partnership with Triller,” says Bukonla Adebakin, Senior Advisor on the Future Project, which organises and hosts the Future Africa Awards. “It means we get to share this very powerful celebration with people throughout Africa and around the world.”

Triller’s Strategic Partnerships Manager for Africa, Dapo Ayo-Adeusi – together with actress, comedienne and content creator, Chigurl – presented the award for content creation, which went to Tayo Aina (29). Tayo is an independent YouTuber, filmmaker and storyteller who creates lifestyle, travel, business and real estate content that showcases the beauty of Africa and the stories behind African businesses and brands.

“Tayo is a very worthy recipient of this year’s Content Award and he represents everything that we at Triller stand for,” says Dapo. “As an AI-powered open garden platform, Triller is specifically designed to ensure that creators like Tayo can upload, own, manage, distribute and monetise their content. The TrillerVerz empowers creators of all kinds, including artists, athletes, influencers, public figures and brands, enabling them to engage with and build audiences across all open platforms using unique channels that they can control.”

Dapo says that the shift to Web 3.0 is creating a more balanced and equitable online environment, which is helping both creators and brands to optimise and monetise every item of content they create and every experience they share – both virtually and in real life (IRL) – regardless of where that content is being consumed.

“At Triller, we’re all about empowering Africa’s hottest and most original creatives by giving them a global platform to showcase their work as well as a way to connect with other creatives and leading brands. By harnessing individual and collective creativity, we’re acting as a change agent; a vehicle for a new era in music, arts and culture.

“Our call to action in everything we do is CREATE. CONNECT. SHARE. Through the power of music and by redefining online content, we’re providing an exciting new channel through which people from very different social and cultural backgrounds can find their true paths and speak out in their own voices. That’s definitely something worth celebrating.”

For more information about the Future Africa Awards visit The Future Project (thefutureafrica.com)

