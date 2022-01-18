.

Foil attack, kill 2 terrorists in Igabi & Giwa

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Military authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that troops engaged and repelled terrorists during operations in Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, in a statement on Tuesday, explained that according to the first operational feedback, troops in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun LGA responded to sounds of gunfire and swiftly mobilized towards the target location in Ungwan Musa. The troops fought their way through an ambush, which they cleared aggressively as they approached the scene of the attack.

An intense firefight followed at the targeted building. The troops’ superior firepower eventually prevailed over the terrorists who escaped through a back fence with gunshot wounds, as confirmed by bloodstains that lined their exit.

The troops pursued the terrorists through their withdrawal route and in the process rescued eight persons who had initially been taken, hostage. The rescued persons are listed as:

Likita Igah

Nancy Likita

Genesis Likita

Wilson Likita

Mary Kalat

Victor Joel

Simon Musa Ali

Rufus Elisha

One of the outlaws was neutralized by the troops during the operation.

Similarly, an attack at Unguwar Tasha in Birnin Yero general area of Igabi LGA was successfully foiled by security forces, when terrorists tried to force their way into residential buildings in the area.

One of the bandits was neutralized in this operation.

Also, a terrorists’ attack was foiled in Hayin Kanwa, Giwa LGA. One of the terrorists was similarly neutralized during the encounter.

Receiving the feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed gratitude to the troops for their brave efforts during the operations. He commended the troops’ swift response to the attacks and their relentless force in beating back the outlaws to rescue the citizens.

The Governor extended his prayers and warm regards to the eight rescued persons and wished them all the best for the future.

The Kaduna State Government urges citizens to immediately report any individuals found seeking treatment for suspicious injuries, by calling the Security Operations Room on the numbers 09034000060 and 08170189999.

Security agencies are sustaining patrols in the general area.

