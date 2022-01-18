Stories by Prince Okafor

TOTALENERGIES has signed an agreement to sell, jointly with Inpex, the company angola block 14 b.v. to the Angolan company, Somoil.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Angolan authorities.

Angola Block 14 B.V., owned by TotalEnergies Holdings International B.V. (50.01%) and Inpex Angola Block 14 Ltd (49.99%) holds a 20 per cent interest in block 14 in Angola and a 10 per cent interest in block 14K.

The offshore blocks have been producing since 1999. Net production from Angola Block 14 B.V. was 9,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021.

“By divesting this interest in mature fields, TotalEnergies is implementing its strategy to high-grade its oil portfolio, focusing on assets with low costs and low emissions,” said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice President Africa of TotalEnergies Exploration & Production.

“TotalEnergies remains the number one energy player in Angola, through its leading operating position in deep-offshore, its interest in Angola LNG and in a first solar power plant project, Quilemba Solar, located in the southwest of the country.”

IPMAN BOT warns against illegal inauguration of parallel NEC members

The Board of Trustees of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had warned against a proposed illegal inauguration of parallel National Executive Committee (NEC) on 18th January, 2022 in Abuja.

The IPMAN Board of Trustees Secretary, Mr Tunji Adeniji gave the warning after a meeting yesterday in a statement, against the backdrop of a purported invitation to the inaguration of NEC members by Engr Sanusi Abdul- Fari-led faction.

Adeniji said the BoT chairman led by Alhaji Abdulkadri Aminu has notified security agencies of the purported illegal inaguration of NEC by some group of individuals.

He said the current Board of Trustees (BoT) of IPMAN has received information that there are plans by a faction of IPMAN to install another leadership for IPMAN on January 18.

He said the move was a flagrant violation of the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in Abuja on December 14, 2018.

Adeniji said the judgment read by Justice Musa Muhammad in suit No. SC15/2015, recognised Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo and Alhaji Danladi Pasali as President and Secretary of IPMAN, respectively with other elected executives, adding that the tenure of the executive would expire on December 14, 2023.

The BoT secretary stressed that IPMAN had already zoned the next president of the association to the North west.

“Any attempt to install another set of persons as NEC of IPMAN is null and void because the matter has been settled by the Supreme Court, which is the final arbiter of justice in Nigeria.

“The Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, have already directed that the judgment must be complied with.

“We are, therefore, calling on the security agencies to apprehend those behind the move to forestall breakdown of law and order. It must be noted that IPMAN as an association has only one registered Board of Trustee (BOT)and registered constitution with corporate affairs commission,” Adeniji said.