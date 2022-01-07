…says tax will curb consumption, protect health of poor Nigerians

… Revenue from tax can be channelled towards health program

By Alice Ishang-Ekpang, Abuja

The National Action on Sugar (NASR), a health coalition advocating for policy measures to combat non-communicable diseases, has lauded the Buhari administration for introducing additional tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

The coalition representative, Omei Bongos-Ikwue, said the group considers the tax a protective measure for Nigeria’s poorest, a population that stands to benefit the most from a reduced consumption of sugary beverages.

Bongos-Ikwe pointed out that the additional income from the tax could be used to curtail the rising burden of disease on the poor and on the nation’s healthcare system.

She said, “Late last year, the coalition petitioned the Finance Minister in an open letter urging the government to proceed with proposed carbonated drinks. The Minister of Finance Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed on Wednesday announced a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages and added that the tax policy was instituted to raise revenue for critical expenditure, including health-related expenditure.

The President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Alhassan Umar said, “The timely passage of the Finance Act and the 2022 Appropriation Act by the National Assembly and the subsequent assent by the President, which gave legal backing to the new tax policy for non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages is a welcome development to the National Action on Sugar Reduction.

“Non-communicable diseases account for one in three deaths in Nigeria, presenting a significantcause of premature death and loss of economic productivity.

“As advocates we will continue to advocate for proper utilization of the funds towards key preventive measures for non-communicable diseases such as type2 diabetes, cancers and others.

“The coalition therefore applauds the Federal Government for this significant step towards protecting the lives of Nigerians and safeguarding the country’s economy, he said.”