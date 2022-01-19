A group, Nigerian Oil and Gas Indigenous Operators Association (NOGIOA), led by its Chairman Alhaji Galadima Auwal, has cautioned Timi Frank and an online news publisher, Jackson Ude, against what it called sabotaging the progress being made by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) under the leadership of its Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote.

The group accused the duo of embarking on campaign of calumny against Wabote through media attacks.



In a statement by its Auwal, its chairman, NOAGIOA, cautioned the duo against distracting the NCDMB boss.

The statement explained that it was quite unfortunate that instead of concentrating on proper investigative journalism, the duo of Timi Frank and Jackson Ude, has chose what was called the part of perdition.

The group claimed the intention of the duo of Ude and Frank was not to ensure accountability of public officers as they claim since there was no question of lack of accountability but to malign, distract and ultimately sabotage the work of the NCDMB.

The statement reads in part: ‘‘Timi Frank the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC is also on it, forgetting that he is on self-exile.

‘‘Painfully, these two are messing with a man who is focused on his work. I enjoin Jackson Ude and Timi Frank to focus on the pending defamatory case brought against them and desist from media stunts as a means of distracting the court process.

‘‘Also, for the CNPP, instead of them focusing on burning National issues at a time Nigeria is faced with topical issues, they are busy collaborating with blackmailers. No right-thinking Civil Society Group should be in support of such characters.

‘‘We are asking Engr. Wabote to not be distracted by persons with questionable character.

“So much negative publicity has come from this duo regarding President Buhari’s appointees and even his administration and how come the two have decided to now seek the president’s intervention against, Engr. Wabote, someone performing excellently well to give the president’s administration a credible image.

“It is obvious that their actions have made them leave the country. I insist that Nigerians should not take them seriously.

‘’We, however, urge these two to focus on the case brought against them by Engr. Wabote in the USA court as we believe that the truth will stand the test of time and stop the diversionary tactics. Of course, he that alleges must prove, so let them, go and provide proof’’

“As for Jackson Ude was recruited by Late Oronto Douglas to work in his office as Special Adviser on Research and Documentation, he never worked directly with Former President Goodluck Jonathan as he always claims.”