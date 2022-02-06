By Chancel Sunday

The president, Niger Delta Peace Movement, NDPM, Comrade Douye Alhaji Kebbi, has berated US-based Nigerian online publisher, Mr Jackson Ude, for allowing himself to be used by politicians bent on denting the image of the executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Mr Simgbi Wabote.

Kebbi reacted to the allegations published by Ude, a former Director of Strategy and Communication under former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, said it was unfortunate on the part of Ude to have availed himself for the malicious attack.

Ude had, on his online medium, pointblanknews.com, last year, published allegations of accepting bribery against Wabote, which also painted him as a corrupt Nigerian government official.

He said: “from my findings, it is a calculated attempt to humiliate and rubbish Mr Wabote being sponsored and aided by people who are eying his office; the whole drama is a pure politicking.

“You can imagine that since last year, Ude and Wabote have been presenting claims and counter claims before a US district court, where Wabote sued Ude for character defamation over the allegations of bribery and corruption published on his online medium, pointblanknews.com.

“It is apparent that the basis of the online publication is to pull him down, a popular stock-in-trade in Niger Delta politics, which is very bad.

“Now, while Wabote is struggling hard not to allow his attackers rubbish him, Ude and his cohorts are putting more efforts to achieve their purpose.

“I advised Ude and those behind him to desist from this act of pull-him-down in our region, which is a bad omen to our common existence”.