By Chinonso Alozie

Sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is still effective in Orlu and Okigwe local government areas.

Vanguard on Monday learnt from these locations that most shops, markets and other business premises were shut down.

Vanguard was told that the residents said they decided to sit home for fear of being killed by stray bullets or those enforcers of the sit-at-home order.

One of the residents in Orlu who spoke to Vanguard preferred to be called Chinedu Iwu, said: “I now see Monday as a public holiday. We don’t go out we stay at home from morning to night. This started since the killings in Orlu became very serious.

“You come out before you know it somebody will come best you up or destroy your properties. If you eventually come out just prepare to run in case you hear a gunshot.”

“In Orlu now, it is a terrible place to leave. One day one trouble. You killing hear the other time you hear shooting of guns. It is not as if I cannot come out anything can happen. I will run but what of my wife and kids. Orlu is hot,” A resident, Mr Chibyke explained.

A bus driver said his name Nmaduabuchi, who spoke to Vanguard on the situation in Okigwe axis said: “I don’t know how Okigwe is becoming hot now. Monday’s you see people running home and stay that they don’t want the unknown gunmen to kill them.

“For us, the bus driver, driving from Owerri to Okigwe is possible but consider it that you are taking a very big risk. It can result in your death or your vehicle being burnt to ashes. Accept if you have enough security to protect yourself.”

However, the story is different in the Owerri metropolis as the movement of goods and services continued unhindered.

But residents still leave in fearsome of them were of the view that “The insecurity is not completely over. These boys can strike at any time. We just have to open our eyes and be careful to avoid being caught in the tragedy.”