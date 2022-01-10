The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has assured residents of the state that the security agencies have brought the situation in Enugu under control, “following the alleged cases of sporadic shootings at Topland Amechi-Awkunanaw, snatching and burning of a Toyota Sienna vehicle and a tricycle at Umueze and Agbani axis of Nkanu West LGA of the State by miscreants alleged to be enforcing illegal sit-at-home order, which caused panic within Enugu metropolis in the morning hours of today”.

In a statement released by the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command enjoined law-abiding citizens of the state to “go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment, as Police and other Security Operatives, have been duly deployed to further thwart the untoward activities of the miscreants in the State”.