Aminu Tambuwal

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus in the House of Representatives has felicitates Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal on his 56th birthday.

In a special birthday message addressed to Tambuwal who is also an erstwhile Speaker of the House in the 7th National Assembly, the caucus described the governor as a quintessential leader, acknowledging his contributions to the nation building.

READ ALSO2023:APC leaders endorse Ondo Information Commissioner for Reps

The letter signed by the Caucus leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda and made available to Vanguard in Abuja read thus: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, House of Representatives joins several well meaning Nigerians to rejoice with and congratulate our amiable leader, His Excellency, Rt.Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, the Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

“Clearly, today’s birthday anniversary marks 56 years of total commitment and dedicated service by His Excellency to God, humanity and the Nigerian State, and thus ought to be celebrated.

“As a caucus, we are very pleased and delighted with your personality, kind disposition, sagacity, achievements and positive contributions to the political development of Nigeria and general good of society at large, all of which have stood you out as not just a quintessential leader, but also a great statesman.

“Whilst we heartily rejoice with you on this day, we hereby wish you many fruitful years of good health, greater achievements and untiring service to mankind and your fatherland.

“Once again, congratulations,your Excellency and do accept our best wishes and prayers”.