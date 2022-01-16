Ogunbiyi

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has declared that he has no intention of stepping down his ambition for Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He also disclosed that he never sought for any compensatory position nor working with anyone to destroy the party.

A statement issued by his campaign office, signed by his Head of Strategy, Kunle Omolere, stated that he has no deal with the former Senator in the build up to the party primary election.

The release reads in part, “our attention has been drawn to a false claim linking Dr Akin Ogunbiyi with a none existing deal with senator Ademola Adeleke. This, coming at a time when all serious minded aspirants are busy reaching out to the delegates ahead of the primaries scheduled for March, goes further to confirm our belief that the people behind the fabricated statement are as unlearned as their leader.

“We would have ignored this unwarranted media attack but catching a glimpse of an increase in such subtle attacks against our principal in the last two weeks and because we do not want our supporters and critical stakeholders to be misled, necessitate this rejoinder.

“To set the record straight, the issues of Deputy Governor and SSG alongside other positions were part of the agreements brokered by Senator Olusola Saraki to resolve Osun PDP post primary crisis of 2018. This is the same Abuja accord that was defied by Senator Ademola Adeleke group. Bringing up the long forgotten issues to the public again and re-presenting same with serious lies and distortion is below the belt and deplorable.

“The same unschooled people behind the false claims sponsored three petitions against Dr Akin Ogunbiyi at the just concluded PDP governorship screening and went haywire peddling lies about his PhD title recently but ours is not to lament but to glorify God for great things He has done and will continue to do.

“Furthermore, it is imperative to add that the unprovoked attack on Ogunbiyi cannot and will not diminish his credibility and the great people of Osun are sophisticated and know the difference between gold and rubber. It only indicates that Dr Ogunbiyi is the credible aspirant to beat in the forthcoming primaries. However, it is worth mentioning that no group has a monopoly of warfare.

“For the umpteenth time, we hereby affirm that there is no negotiation between the Dr Akin Ogunbiyi campaign organization or sharing of positions with Senator Ademola Adeleke group. It is a sheer ineptitude to claim that Ogunbiyi group told Adeleke that they will destroy a party upon whose platform the business tycoon hopes to contest the governorship election”.

