…Seeks citizens’ collaboration

By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has pledged that his administration would continue to pursue programmes and projects aimed at ensuring economic prosperity for the state and improving the livelihoods of the people.

He, therefore, sued for the support and collaboration of all citizens towards the realisation of the government’s Making Edo Great Again, MEGA, agenda.

Obaseki, during the commissioning of a prayer lodge at the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, headquarters in Benin City, yesterday, said his government was committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The governor, while calling for the collaboration of all stakeholders towards the attainment of a better Edo, warns citizens to be wary of detractors, who were hell-bent on stirring crisis in the state for their selfish gains ahead of the 2023 polls.

He said: “We are rehabilitating and constructing roads and street lights, building infrastructure and developing the economy of Edo State. We are ready to do more for the people of Edo State as my emphasis this year is on the people.

“We want to partner you, the PFN, because you are closer to the people and interact with them daily. We want to collaborate with you to be able to deliver the dividends of democracy to Edo people.

“We will also partner you to bring healthcare closer to the people through Edo-HIP, ensuring affordable healthcare to Edo people.

“PFN should pray for our administration as some people are envious of the successes and progress made so far, as they are working hard to ensure we fail. They propagate lies, saying the state is not peaceful, Christmas was not peaceful and no unity in Edo State.

“They have planned to continue to create more havocs because it is an election year, but we are not afraid because God is with us as we continue to build and develop Edo State.”

On her part, Chairman, Edo PFN, Mrs. Margaret Agbonifo, thanked the governor for his administration’s transformation projects across the state, adding: “As a state, we thank God for giving us a man like Godwin Obaseki, who loves, serves, cherishes God; a man who makes and fulfils his vows.”

