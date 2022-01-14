knife stab red heart shape vector illustration sketch doodle hand drawn with black lines isolated on white background

…I went to carry a crying child -Suspect

By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI -THERE was confusion in Otu -Jeremi, headquarters of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Wednesday night,as a man was reportedly stabbed to death by his daughter’s lover.

It was gathered that trouble started when the deceased whose identity could not be ascertained at press time, returned home from a journey and found the suspect simply identified as Paul, in a romatic mood with his daughter.

“In the process of asking what was going on, an argument broke out and they started to fight.

“As they were fighting, the suspect stabbed the man with a broken bottle. The man died before he could get help”, a source said.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest.

He however, said: “The suspect went to a lady’s house. He claimed he heard a child crying, so he went there to carry the child when the deceased came and said ‘what are you doing with this child?’

“In the process, they started fighting and along the line, the suspect took a kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased.”