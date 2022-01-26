By Umar Yusuf – Yola

The Organised Labour yesterday in Adamawa State, shutdown activities of Yola Electricity Distribution Company, YEDC, over perceived wrongful disengagement of staff when the process of acquiring the company by Quest Electricity Nigeria limited was not completed.

Led by the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour, NLC, Emmanuel Fashe and officials of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, Labour claimed the process had not been completed before the workers started receiving bank alerts of their retrenchment grants. He said: “As a labour movement we will not fold our hands while some people take the laws into their hands, the new owner must follow due process.

We have written letters to them which as at today (yesterday) they have not responded to, but only to start issuing termination letter and re-engaging some.

“Besides, the over 80 per cent workers relieved of their jobs at this crucial time, they also went ahead to increase the tariff for consumers by over 200 per cent. Quest Electricity Nigeria Limited took over the Yola Electricity Distribution Company, YEDC on the 31st of December 2021.”

Also speaking, the National Vice President of NUEE, Ojochide Aghata, said: “The negotiation between the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP and the new owners. All we want is that due process must be followed.”

