By Bashir Bello – Kano

Commercial tricycle operators popularly called Keke Napep have suspended their strike action in Kano State.

A Lawyer to the Tricycle operators, Bar. Abba Hikima confirmed suspension of the strike to newsmen in the state.

Recall that the tricycle operators had on Monday embarked on a week strike to protest what they described as alleged excessive extortion by the Kano State Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA.

The strike action paralyzed day to day activities in the state as well as exposed the residents to untold hardship.

Details later…