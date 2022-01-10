By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Gunmen have kidnapped former Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Lawman Duruji.

They also seized the wife of Frank Onwumere, an erstwhile Chairman of Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

While Onwumere’s wife was said to have been kidnapped on Sunday, a source said Duruji was abducted on Saturday while returning from a function.

Also kidnapped is a businessman in Owerri, popularly known as Ezzybee.

It was gathered that Ezzybee was abducted while going to watch a football match.

The gunmen were also said to have seized an unidentified persons at Okwelle junction in Onuimo Local Government Area, Amaraku in Isiala Mbano L.G.A, as well as Ubomiri in Mbaitoli council area of the state.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Micheal Abattam, said the command was on the trail of the kidnappers.

He disclosed that the person who was kidnapped at Ubomiri had been rescued by the police.