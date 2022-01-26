.

By Juliet Umeh

Although getting ISO certification could be lengthy and cumbersome for corporate organisations, Director, Corporate Governance & Regulatory Compliance of Delta Tech Africa Limited, Mr. Seyi Katola has said every company should strive to get it because it helps to increase return on investment.

Katola gave the charge while letting organisations know that Delta Tech Africa Limited has simplified the processes for organisations and worthy clients at convenient costs and at a record time.

ISO certification, according to him increases return on investment for companies, automates process and procedures, increases productivity, improves security and trust and help to deliver quality products and services.

He argued that organizations with standardized processes and certifications tend to fare better than their counterparts in this dynamic market space.

He said: “Corporate organisations across Africa need to get ISO Certification for improved processes, global markets availability, improved clients trust and confidence, reduced costs and eligibility for tenders.”

Katola said that the idea behind simplifying the ISO certification processes is to get the best organisational performance and value across the fast-growing continent of Africa and other emerging economies which many analysts and industry watchers believe is gradually berthing industrialization.

He said: “Delta Tech Africa offers ISO certifications as a service for worthy clients at convenient costs and at a record time. The certification solutions offered by our expert consultants and partners make sure that you just don’t get the certificate but get the true business benefits and values.

Our approach is simple and easy to understand. So, if you are thinking of certification for your company trust our expertise in this field and let us partner with you to create a winning solution for your business success.”

Vanguard News Nigeria