The fulfilling feeling of giving back and contributing to society is unparalleled.

To Ambassador Mpaka Longjohn, founder and president of MLJ Marine Oil and gas giving back is also a great way to get to know appreciating and living a happy life as well as connecting with community and its citizens.

Coming from a poor background where he had to struggle to live by everyday, he worked himself to the top as a successful entrepreneur and billionaire by being consistent and diligent in his dealings with work.

Mpaka LongJohn was born into the family of Oyinrinwaro house of Abbi Compound Buguma in Asari Tor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Growing up in a poor background and faced with so much harsh challenges as a youth, Mpaka LongJohn understands what it feels like to be in lack. He literally struggled to get everything required for him to survive and as the eldest son with a whole lot of responsibilities shouldered on him, he struggled to raise his younger siblings right.

The billionaire businessman who has seen and had some many experiences in life both pleasant and bitter ones, has shown just how much he cares about the lives and well-being of others by giving back to communities.

Today his impact has been felt on everyone both young and old, male and female, his light has shone around everyone and everything he comes in contact with not just because of his benevolent acts but his commitment towards the entire Kalabari land and beyond.