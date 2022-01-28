By Bashir Bello, Kano

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, yesterday, said the killer of the five-year-old school girl, Hanifa Abubakar would not go unpunished.

The governor stated this during the State Executive Council, SEC meeting, held at the Government House in Kano.

Ganduje in a statement by his chief press secretary, Abba Anwar, promised speedy dispensation of justice on the killer to serve as punishment.

According him, “justice must be done as a punishment to the gruesome murderer of Hanifa Abubakar Abba, five year pupil, by one who was supposed to be her caregiver. The state will do everything possible to see that justice is done in this case. We also applaud security agents for tracking down the culprit.

“We will do our best to see that due process is done within the shortest possible time. I am also assuring all that the culprit will get the desired judgment for the heinous act. We will ensure diligent scrutiny of our schools for maximum security and make sure that they are on tight track. We want to secure our schools and our children the more. The state government will continue to do its best for the security of the state.”

