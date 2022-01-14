By David Odama – Lafia

Unknown gunmen Thursday night kidnapped four students of the Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Head, Information and Publicity of the university, Abubakar Ibrahim in a statement in Lafia, said the students were abducted in Mararaba axis of Lafia.

He stated that the gunmen stormed the resident of the students in Mararaba, a community within the neighborhood of the university and were shoting sporadically before taking them to an unknown destination.

According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Shehu Abdul Rahman condemned the abduction of the students in strong terms and seeks for the immediate release of the students.

Abubakar Ibrahim pointed out that the Vice-chancellor also expressed concern that the kidnap of the students had constituted serious threats to education in Nasarawa State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Ramhan Nansel who confirmed the incident said details about the kidnap students were still sketchy.