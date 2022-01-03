By Onozure Dania

Lagos- Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Monday, resumed his inauguration of constituency activities by commissioning two strategic roads and 11 others in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

The projects were part of the 137 projects he facilitated since assuming office as Speaker in 2019, which he has been inaugurating since last Thursday.

The two strategic roads are the Surulere-Mushin boundary roads alongside 11 other roads in Olodeokuta, Iponri and Eric Moore areas of Surulere.

The 11 others are the Mabo-Fashoro-Bishop link road and Shodipo-Akobi Crescent-Owokoniran-Laniyan link road which leads from Surulere to the Agege Motor Road in Mushin and Idi-Oro Market area in Mushin, Lagos respectively.

In the Ward E1/Olodeokuta area of his constituency, he unveiled four roads namely Olodeokuta, Odejayi crescent, Rosamond Street and Ramos Street.

Others are three roads – Iponri Zone A, Iponri Zone B and Iponri Zone D roads, in the Iponri axis of Surulere.

Gbajabiamila said: “They are for the comfort and ease of movement of my constituents. Like I always say, dividends of democracy are the right of our people. We will continue to do more.

“I will challenge you one of these days. When there is time, you and I will sit down and play chess together,” he said to Murewa, after receiving the winners and their trophies.

Last Friday, Gbajabiamila added eight more roads to the two mini stadiums and five roads he inaugurated a day earlier, making it a total of two stadiums and 25 roads in four days.

On Saturday, he visited the Randle General Hospital where he inaugurated a solar mini-grid at the Randle General Hospital, comprising a 40 KVA solar panel inverter and 40 KVA generator.

He ended the tour with an inspection of the construction work on the 1.7km Babs Animashaun Road, the 50-bed Femi Gbajabiamila Hospital at Iyun Road and the upgrading of the Abalti Barrack Football Pitch to a mini-stadium.