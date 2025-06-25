Why Femi Gbajabiamila is Lagos Future

By Albert Nwoye

Although I am Igbo from Anambra, born and bred in Lagos, I believe I should have as much interest as any indigenous Yoruba man in the political recruitment and governance of the only state I have known my entire life as home. Lagos is where my father and his three siblings grew up, and where he married my mother, who bore him his five lovely children, among whom I am the second.

My parents and all my siblings—including two females betrothed to an Oye-Ekiti-born engineer and the other, a lawyer from Ijebu-Igbo—speak fluent Yoruba and can even recite proverbs. I grew up in different neighborhoods in Lagos, spoke its slang, and assimilated its cultures. I am confident and proud to call myself a bona fide ‘Omo Eko,’ just as my kinsman, the 1990s Fuji sensation Sunny T Adesokan, who sang Fuji (“Okoro to n ko Fuji”), would see himself. Back to the purpose of my intervention. In just two years from now, the current Lagos State administration will wind down, paving the way for a fresh governorship election. As conversations around potential contenders for the 2027 governorship election grows louder, one name has featured prominently: Femi Gbajabiamila, the current Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu. Both online and offline, he stands out as a preferred and formidable candidate to don the mantle. Gbajabiamila’s prominence is no coincidence. Over the past two decades, he has bestridden the political space with steadfast resolve. Since his initial election into the House of Representatives in 2003 to represent Surulere I Federal Constituency, up until his 2023 resignation to serve in his present national capacity, his political career has exemplified vision, charisma, and purpose.



An inspiring debater and a compelling polemist, distinguished by his oratory and clarity of thought on issues, Gbajabiamila was always a delight to watch during plenary debates. As opposition leader, he showed strategic vision and offered credible policy alternative and governance roadmap during the era of the Peoples Democratic Party. His ascension as Majority Leader and later Speaker of the lower chamber saw him become a unifying force, galvanizing support across party divides for legislation that served ordinary Nigerians. This was evident in the bills he either personally championed or co-sponsored during his legislative career.

Today, Nigerians are witnesses to the positive impacts of the rebirthed student loan that has so far benefitted over 500,000 students. The Access to Higher Education Act (Student Loan), which gave birth to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, and currently bridging the economic and gender gaps in tertiary education enrolment and retention, is Gbaja’s brainchild. The revamped student loan clearly showed that he understands the significance of education and the role of the youth in blazing Nigeria to a more glorious and prosperous future. This mindset apparently propelled his advocacy for the installation of prepaid meters at a time the existing power distribution companies adopted the estimated billing system, widely deplored as inhuman and at the detriment of the long-suffering electricity consumers. His guts to move against the elite-owned power companies was not only exemplary but also attested to his people-centric political belief. Similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic when he led a few of his colleagues to champion and saw to the eventual passage of the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, aimed at mitigating the pains the global health emergency inflicted on businesses and livelihoods of Nigerians.



Beyond the parliament, Gbajabiamila’s impact resonated deeply through his extensive empowerment programmes to his constituents. The transformation his economic empowerment wrought in the lives of his constituents testifies to his practical and compassionate leadership. From the distribution of cars, buses, laptops, and industrial machines to artisans and traders, to the provision of educational grants for tertiary institution students and the facilitation of numerous infrastructural projects including roads, mini-stadiums, and ICT centers, he consistently brought the dividends of democracy directly to the people. The ‘Femi Gbajabiamila Hall of Residence’ at the University of Lagos and the ‘Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital’ in Surulere are enduring testaments to his pro-people belief and worthy investments in human well-being. This is whom a cosmopolitan Lagos State needs: a compassionate and responsive leader, who feels the pulse of the people and possessing a capability to navigate complex governance issues.

With a leader like Gbaja, Lagos State’s ambition to transit into a smart city, become a more secured orbit for commerce and human enterprise is a certainty. More so, given his pan-Nigerian outlook, it is undoubted that he would better manage the diversities that define Lagos while fostering inclusion. Additionally, his impressive educational background is another important factor supporting his suitability for the governorship post. A graduate of the University of Lagos, the John Marshall Law School, and backed by his attendance of various leadership development courses at revered institutions like Cambridge, Stanford, Oxford, and Harvard Kennedy School, Gbajabiamila brings to the table not only a sharp legal mind but also a worldview that is broad, progressive, and deeply informed. For a pluralistic state like Lagos, Gbajabiamila’s blend of experience and vision is an incomparable asset.



His international exposure and legal expertise will be helpful in attracting foreign investment, fostering a robust atmosphere for business and global partnerships. His understanding of legislative processes ensures that the state’s policies will be meticulously crafted and effectively implemented. His commitment to education and empowerment will cultivate a skilled workforce and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, crucial for a truly global city. His advocacy for public health and infrastructure development will elevate the quality of life for all residents irrespective of their statuses.



This intervention is a clarion call to the public as well as it is to the decision-makers within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace Femi Gbajabiamila not just as a capable hand, but also as a strategic choice to bring accelerated development in Lagos.



To my fellow southeasterners living in Lagos: let us not sit this one out. Our voices matter. Our contributions to this state are countless—from commerce to culture to civic life. Supporting Gbajabiamila in 2027 is a vote for inclusivity, development, and shared prosperity. Lagos gave us a home; let us shape its future.

This is more than an endorsement. It is a heartfelt call—to rise above old divisions and unite around a leader who sees Lagos for what it truly is: a place for everyone.

Albert Nwoye, a lawyer, writes in from Lagos.