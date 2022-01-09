By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara) led Faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, hss commesirated with the families of the victims of last Thursday’s massacre perpetuated by armed bandits in Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the State, insisting that the attacks had taken the state backward.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists by Hon. Ibrahim Muhammad(Danmadamin Birnin Magaji),Chairman Publicity Committee.

READ ALSO:Policeman arrested for stealing, selling missing police pistols to cultist

According to the statement ,” Chairman of the faction, Hon. Lawal M. Liman Gabdon Kaura expressed the deepest condolences of its Leader, his Lieutenants, major stakeholders and members of the Party in the polling Unit, Ward , Local Government and State levels to the affected families, communities and survivors of the unfortunate attack .”

“He described as regrettable the massacre of innocent citizens at this point in time when people in other parts of the globe were busy developing themselves into a

more Socio -Economic empowered entities.

“Honorable Lawal M. Liman said the recent attack had taken us back to the dark age period where human life meant nothing to those who recklessly wasted it for no just cause , adding that the untold hardship that engulfed survivors, families and communities where such inhuman acts were unleashed is so crucifying.

“The multiple effects of such barbarism he opined , will further plunge the larger society into a more critical situation with many people becoming refugees in their own land with out food , clothes and shelter.

“The Chairman who stressed the need for all hands to be on deck with a view to stemming the tide also called for more prayers for Allah’s intervention .”