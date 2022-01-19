While owning and operating one singular business is difficult enough, few modern-day entrepreneurs are equipped to juggle a multitude of enterprises across a number of industries. But one businessman making a major name for his successful versatility is native Californian Samuel Burton Jordan, whose deft adaptability and ambitious mindset has allowed him to take the worlds of hospitality, tourism, spirits, and now, film, all by storm.

As a resident of Los Angeles, Jordan has put his own signature touch on a number of the star-studded town’s buzzy eateries. One such locale is Olivetta, Melrose Avenue’s Mediterranean fine dining restaurant meticulously designed to transport you back to the very countries that inspired its cuisine. Jordan also had a hand in the creation of swanky West Hollywood eatery Issima, serving European-style plates alongside self-proclaimed ‘hedonistic’ cocktails.

On the tail end of his hospitality ventures, Jordan has announced the up-and-coming launch of his own wine brand, Red Bear Winery, which is set to debut by the end of 2021. Using grapes lovingly sourced from his family’s own Sonoma County vineyard, the full-bodied cabernet sauvignon is set to make a splash at dining establishments across the world – most likely including Jordan’s own Olivetta and Issima.

With a clear knack for building inviting experiences, Jordan has likewise expanded his resume into the world of tourism with his sustainable tourism company, EnviTours. Built to bridge the gap between all-inclusive luxury vacations and native community outreach, Jordan’s innovative take on high-end travel aids voyagers in consciously giving back to the same exotic destinations they visit, ultimately making the world a better place.

Never limiting himself from pushing the boundaries, Jordan stepped into a brand-new scene in 2021: Hollywood. Nabbing the role of Detective Crane in Jared Cohn’s upcoming action flick Deadlock, also starring Bruce Willis, Jordan stepped into uncharted territory once more by assuming the position of one of the flick’s executive producers, marking a one-two punch of new experiences for Jordan and his ambitions.

Constantly committed to trying new things and working toward their fruition, Jordan’s cross-industry success has clearly demonstrated that you really can do it all if you put your mind to it, inspiring others to follow their own passions in his wake.