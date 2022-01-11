By Festus Ahon

THE building housing Salvation Ministry, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State has reportedly collapsed, trapping unspecified number of worshippers with over 10 deaths recorded.

The building which is being used for the first time, reportedly collapsed at about 5:55pm during Tuesday evening service.

Our Correspondent reported that about eight persons have been rescued unhurt, while four persons have been rushed to the Asaba Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

As at the time of filing this report, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Patrick Ukah, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ononye Mordi, team of Red Cross officers, and fire fighters were on ground on a rescue mission.

As at the time of filing this report, Worshippers, family members and sympathizers were crying as efforts were on to rescue other victims.