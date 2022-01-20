By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to assess him on the campaign promises he made ahead of the 2015 elections and assured that his administration was determined to hand over a better Nigeria than the one they inherited.

He called on Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of what his government has, so far, achieved.

Buhari spoke in Kafanchan while on a 2-day visit to Kaduna state to commission projects.

At the Emir of Jema’a Alhaji Muhammadu Isa’s Palace in Kafanchan, the President said his administration was determined to unfold programmes that would improve people’s lives.

On security, he appealed that citizens should’ve confidence on the ability of the security agents to bring the situation to normalcy.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters sack Piyemi village of Chibok in Borno

He said nobody should be allowed to raise an army of thugs to force himself on the people.

“This must be very clear,” he said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in his remarks, said Buhari has done so much on security.

According to the Governor, Buhari’s investment in security has lessened attacks.

Kafanchan, he said, has become much safer than it used to be.

The Emir of Jema’a called for the establishment of a permanent base for the Air Force and the Mobile Police in his domain.

Emir Muhammadu also requested for the restoration of the rail transport from Kafanchan to other places across the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria