By Wole Mosadomi

Daredevil bandits have stormed the Zungeru Multi-billion Naira Hydro Electricity Power Dam in Wushishi Local Government Area, LGA of Niger State, killed two guards, kidnapped two Chinese workers and shot another at the site.

Vanguard gathered that the fully armed bandits stormed the site on Motorcycles on Tuesday evening and started shooting sporadically to scare the workers and nearby villagers in the area.

The workers were said to be busy connecting high tension extension from Zungeru Dam to Gusase community when the bandits attacked the site.

An eyewitness told Vanguard’s Correspondent that the exact number of the bandits could not be ascertained, but that each of the motorcycles were carrying not less than two fully armed bandits.

According to him, “The appearance of the bandits at the project site was like a movie. We were thrown into confusion when we started hearing gunshots and everybody in the area started running into different directions for safety. However, one of the Chinese was shot and two of our internal security guard were gunned down and died on the spot and we later discovered that two other Chinese workers were abducted.”

Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane who confirmed the incident and the kidnap of the two foreigners, could not however confirm the death of the two local security guards reportedly gunned down by the bandits.

At the time of this report, Niger State government delegation led by the SSG including the state Commissioner for Local government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal security, Emmanuel Umar with security agents had visited the site for an on-the-spot assessment.

Niger State Police Command has confirmed the attack, pointing out that the workers were attacked while on duty.

The Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said the Police tactical team attached to the facility engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and rescued four of them while a local staff sustained bullet injury and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

He said “In the process of scampering for safety during the gun duel, three among the expatriates could not be accounted for presently. Meanwhile, joint Police/military tactical teams at Zungeru are already on aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums and rescue of the abducted expatriates.”

