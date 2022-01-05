Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Operatives of Osun Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun on Wednesday arrested a suspect with mutilated human parts.

The suspect arrested in Igege town in Ola-Oluwa Southeast Local Council Development Authority in the state was almost lynched by resident before he was rescued by Amotekun operatives.

It was gathered that the man was accosted by residents and was forced to unpacked the content of his “Ghana must Go” bag, which was discovered to be part of human body.

Although the suspect in the recorded video was heard saying he was set up by someone, the residents around him were beaten him intermittently until he was ferried away by Amotekun Corps to their office in Telemu.

Confirming the incident, Chairman, Ola-Oluwa Southeast LCDA, Sunday Olaifa demanded comprehensive investigation into how the suspect found the part caught in his possession.

He said the man has been taken to Osogbo, the state capital to avoid a situation where residents may try to lynch him in the area.

“It is true the man was caught with body parts, but we demand that the case be diligently investigated as the suspect claimed he was set up by his “supposed” son-in-law, hence, the matter should be properly investigated”, he said.

Meanwhile, Osun police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said the Commissioner of Police has been briefed of the incident and personnel have been deployed to the scene, but added that further details would be communicated to journalists later.

