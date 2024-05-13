Amotekun nabs 45 suspected criminals in Ondo

File image.

The Ondo State Amotekun Corps says it has arrested no fewer than 45 suspected criminals at different locations across the state.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, State Commander of the Corps, made the disclosure while parading the suspects before newsmen on Monday in Akure.

Adeleye, who said that the suspects were arrested during the 24/7 constant patrol of the corps, said that the offences committed ranged from breaking of shops, kidnapping, cultism, among others.

The Amotekun commander said one of the criminals, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested for allegedly engaging in vandalisation of electricity transformers in the state.

“Of particular note is a set of criminals which faith caught up with, while cutting the cables, when electricity was supplied and burnt half of his body.

“We arrested him, because the moment it happened, he was rushed to three different hospitals and when they got wind that detectives from Amotekun were on their trail, they moved him out of Akure.

“We also trailed him to the location and brought him in a very terrible state.

“He was to be killed so that he will not reveal his sponsors.

“We had to revive him and brought him to the health facility of the corps where we spent a lot of money to make him come back to life.

“He was able to tell us about nine other members of the gang, including their godfather who is on the run. We are on the trail of the godfather,” Adeleye said.

The Amotekun commander assured the people of the state that the government was resolute in guaranteeing the safety of their lives and properties.

“We want to appeal that members of the public should give us timely and accurate information to work with because more than 70 per cent of these criminals were apprehended due to the timely information that we got,” he said.