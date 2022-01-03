Peter Olayinka

Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka has said being called up to join the Super Eagles squad to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was a dream come true for him.

Despite being a three-time Czech Republic league champion, Olayinka was a fringe national team member during the managerial reign of erstwhile head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 26-year-old attacker saw ten minutes of action spread across two international caps during the German manager’s five years and four months spell with the three-time continental champions.

Still, Rohr named Olayinka in the 40-man provisional list for Cameroon 2021, but the Zulte Waregem forward’s name was excluded when interim coach Augustine Eguavoen released the 28-man roster for the tournament.

However, Olayinka was called to replace Emmanuel Dennis after Watford stopped the exciting attacker from honouring national team duty.

ALSO READ: Ighalo opens 2022 with match-winner in 7-goal thriller

Olayinka immediately seized the opportunity and reported to the Super Eagles Abuja camp.



t will be the forward’s first appearance at the continent’s biggest football event, and he is relishing the chance to shed sweat and blood for dear fatherland.

“I’m really excited; it’s a dream come true for me,” Olayinka told Slavia’s official website.

“I’m really looking forward to the tournament; I can’t wait to give it my all.”

After recovering from an injury that troubled him at the start of the season, Olayinka has posted impressive stats for Slavia.

The ex-KAA Gent has hit six goals and added two assists in all competitions for the Czech champions, despite being deployed mainly as a winger.

Vanguard News Nigeria