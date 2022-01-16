By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Indications emerged, weekend, that 58 Benue convicts are on death row at the Jos Correctional Center, Plateau state.

The Comptroller of the Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Mr. Samuel Aguda made the disclosure when the Benue State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy visited the Jos Correctional Center on a fact finding mission.

He said most of the convicts had shown good behavior while serving their jail terms and were pleading for clemency.

“We have 58 convicts from Benue State on death row and most of the convicts have shown good behaviour,” the comptroller said.

He appealed to the Governor of Benue State to forgive the convicts in order to reduce tension and decongest the facility.

Addressing the inmates, the Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Michael Gusa assured that the council would look at their respective cases and make recommendations to the governor for necessary action.

He explained that the law had vested in the Governor the powers to grant them clemency and advised those that would be granted pardon not go back to criminality but become useful to themselves and the society.

Earlier, the Welfare Officer of the Center, Chief Superintendent Victoria Datti disclosed that inmates from Benue State had exhibited exceptional conduct while serving their jail terms.

According to her, “even during the recent jail break, inmates from Benue State did not participate in the illegal action.” She appealed to the State Governor to pardon all the convicts from the state.

The Welfare Officer commended Governor Samuel Ortom for sending the Council to the facility to see the convicts from the State awaiting execution and called for its sustenance.

Speaking, one of the convicts, Solomon Kuha, who became an evangelist in the facility thanked Governor Ortom for sending the council to visit them and appealed to the Governor to forgive them assuring that they had all changed and embraced a new life.

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Makurdi, Bishop Nathan Inyom and the Chief Imam of Makurdi, Umar Shuaibu who are members of the Council prayed for the convicts to change and become useful to themselves and the society.

