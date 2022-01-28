.

By Dennis Agbo

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential aspirant, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has said that he remains as constant as a northern star that does not change and will remain his true self if elected President of Nigeria in 2023.

Anyim said that he will not change from what people already knew him for, insisting that he would rather remain on the path which has earned him a favour, respect and recognition of the Nigerian people.

Anyim made the pledge when the Multi-Media Publishers Association of Nigeria, MPAN, led by its National Chairman, Alhaji Gambo Jajindi, visited him on his presidential pursuit.

Fielding questions from members of the group, Anyim said: “If there’s any role I had played in the past to the admiration of people, including bringing stability to the National Assembly as president of the Senate, I will repeat it in the presidency.

If there were roles that I still played as Secretary to Government of the Federation in making the Goodluck Jonathan administration a reference point, with applause today, to the extent that Jonathan is rumoured as being wooed to come and serve again, I will like to repeat same and even more if given the chance to be the president of Nigeria.”

Anyim told his audience that he witnessed the challenges of leadership under president Olusegun Obasanjo regime as head of the legislature, adding that he equally watched the challenges of leadership under president Umoru Yar’Adua regime as a major stakeholder and actively participated in shaping the regime of president Jonathan as an administrative head.

“Therefore, I stand to say that I have witnessed the challenges and I am better prepared now by experience and exposure, more than any other time, to proffer solutions to the nation’s leadership challenges.”

Anyim said that he would prepare Nigerians, particularly the youths not to look for jobs but to create jobs by themselves by aligning them to the dictates of the fourth industrial revolution.

According to him, “the whole concept of the policy I will run as a president of Nigeria will be youth compliance because the future belongs to them. We shall commit to start-up corridors and we shall provide take-off funds to drive the process of private entrepreneurship.”

Anyim further explained that the structures and platforms that will be put in place under his regime will not give room for anyone to get corrupt, saying that People get corrupt when there’s much room for corruption.

He further explained that the anti-corruption agencies such as the EFCC and ICPC which were created under his watch as president of the Senate would be strengthened to perform optimally if the operations of the agencies need fine-tuning.

According to him, “corruption thrives when there is room for its existence but when the adequate framework is put in place and institutions are enabled to function maximally there will be no room for corruption to flourish.”

Vanguard News Nigeria