Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A coalition of youths under the aegis of North-East Young Technocrats For Good Governance has called on a former Governor of Bauchi State and Ex-National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, to contest the position of the president in 2023.

The National Coordinator of the group, Dr Mohammed Abdullahi and Secretary General, Mr Solomon David in a joint statement in Bauchi posited that the former governor has integrity, honesty and zeal to address corruption and combat injustice in the land.

In the statement, they stated that Mu’azu would address marginalisation, insecurity, poverty, ethnicity and other societal ills bedeviling the country.

The group also argued that the former governor of Bauchi State, with his vast experience and performance has what it takes to unite the country and grow the economy.

The group stated, “Nigeria is very blessed with intelligent men and women of goodwill such as Ahmadu Mu’azu, an eminent personality who was former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP. We believe that he is eminently qualified to lead this nation given all the needed support by stakeholders.

“He is fit for the highest office at this time and needs to be brought on board to lead the unification struggle to keep Nigeria growing as one. He has what our country needs to grow and remain a united nation for the happiness of the citizens and overall development of the nation.

“To this end, in our own genuine view of Nation building, a man of goodwill in the person of Ahmadu Mu’azu should be given the chance as his pedigree and records in national politics speaks volume. Let’s embark on a journey to grow our dear country and give one Nigeria another chance in 2023 by considering a man of strongwill.”

They added: “In all the places he worked, he has proven his worth through hard work especially in developing Bauchi State when he was a governor for eight years. Even today his legacy projects are the projects that makes the state a model.”

