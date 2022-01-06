By Dennis Agbo

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has said that he was more interested in becoming the president of Nigeria so as to build strong institutions in the country.

Anyim also said that he was ready and equipped to lead Nigeria out of its present economic woes if given the opportunity to become Nigeria’s president next year.

The former President of the Senate made the statements at the PDP South-East Briefing and Consultative session in Enugu, on Thursday.

According to Anyim, “My records as President of the Senate and as Secretary to the Government of the Federation clearly show that I am more interested in building strong institutions than seeking enhancement of personal power or position. My records show effective and efficient management of the nation’s diversity on the basis of equity, justice, fairness and inclusiveness.

“I am only offering myself to serve in the capacity of president of Nigeria. I am ready and equipped to deliver Nigeria, our country from drift,” he said.

Anyim said he has consulted widely, even with the governors, and that the response has shown him that he was on the right track.

He said that he was poised to run for the election even if PDP refuses to zone the presidential ticket to the South-East because the people of the South East have been desirous to have a president of Igbo extraction to ensure that equity is maintained in Nigeria.

“Ndigbo have consistently called for the presidency to be zoned to the South East for equity and fairness. If it is not zoned to the South East, I’ll still run. I urge the political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South East. I call on other aspirants to come out. I encourage you to give any of our brothers the support you have given to me today,” he urges.

The former senate president said that he has been a loyal party man that never left PDP to any other party even when PDP was imbued in crisis, pointing out that Nigerians are looking on to PDP to rescue the nation.

“Nigeria is looking up to PDP to redeem our country and revive the economy and to create jobs for the youths. Nigeria expects PDP to return to power to turn the nation to greatness again,” he said.

Speaking at the briefing, a PDP BOT member, Iyom Josephine Aneni said that if Nigeria must survive, it must practice equity by allowing power to shift to the South East.

“If this country wants to survive, it must practice equity. Power must shift to the South East. I am not mincing words, it should go to the South East. The life wire of Nigeria is the Igbo man. Without the Igbo man, there will be no Nigeria. We are making a just demand for equity,” she said.

In his goodwill message, Senator Obinna Ogba from Ebonyi State said that power must shift to the South East if Nigeria must know peace.

“It is either they agree or we say no. We have all it takes to lead the country. All those that have been leading the country are not better than the Igbos. We are happy with Anyim, we are not disappointed in him,” Ogba said.

