.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Over 20,000 people have benefited from the Ondo state mother and child health scheme, christened ”Abiyamo” within two years

The Director-General of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Abiodun Oyeneyin said this in Akure.

Oyeneyin who paid a courtesy visit to the Special Adviser on Health Matters to the state governor, Prof Francis Faduyile said the health insurance scheme in the state was launched in 2018 and became functional in 2019.

He added that the Abiyamo scheme, designed for pregnant women and under-five children, had saved many lives.

The Director-General said that over 5,000 babies were born within the period under review while 1,450 out of them came through caesarian operations.

According to him, there is also a basic healthcare fund programme for the indigent, the elderly, widows and people with disabilities.

Oyeneyin said that 20,486 had benefitted from the programme in all the 203 wards in the state.

He promised that other health programmes for students, motorcycle riders, and those in the informal sector would begin later.

Speaking, Faduyile said he would work hand in hand with it to ensure more quality healthcare service delivery for the people of the state.

Faduyile said that despite the paucity of funds, the commission was able to perform excellently.

” I can say that you have done well. You can only work depending on available resources and we all know that COVID-19 has crippled the economy, but the little you have was judiciously utilized.

“All your programmes have impacted lives greatly and if sustained, we will have a better society.

“By and large, I am happy that we will work together and it must be close and cordial. I have a passion for excellence.

He promised to bring the commission’s challenges before the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for them to be addressed.

Faduyile said the governor has a passion for the health and wellbeing of the state and all his programmes for the sector, we must implement them. If we get the sector right, pressure will be off or drastically reduced.

Vanguard News Nigeria