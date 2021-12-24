The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has assured Nigerians of enough fuel during the yuletide.

The Yenagoa Field Controller, Mr Nicholas Ogbe, gave the assurance on Friday in an interview.

He assured Bayelsa residents of stable supply petrol during and after the Christmas celebration.

He cautioned oil marketers against engaging in sharp practices capable of distorting product supply.

Ogbe said that there was sufficient fuel nationwide and urged marketers not to hoard products and thereby create artificial scarcity.

He promised that NMDPRA would intensify its monitoring and surveillance of fuel outlets to ensure compliance with the quality, quantity and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.

He also advised consumers to report any infraction, such as under-dispensing of petroleum products at any filling station.

The controller restated the agency’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of fuel, especially during the harmattan.

Ogbe assured Nigerians that NMDPRA would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives that would create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria