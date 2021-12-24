The Federal Government has declared free train rides for citizens from Dec.24 to Jan 4, 2022.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) disclosed this in an interview on Friday in Abuja.

”The decision which was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, is to ease movement of citizens during the yuletide.

”This is to help ease the cost of transportation and enable citizens move easily enjoy the festive period.

”Passengers are however advised to ensure they obtain their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them gain access and enter the trains.

” All passengers are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing of face mask, washing and sanitising of hands. “

He also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensure the safety of passengers and trains during the period. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria