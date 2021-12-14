Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Chinonso Alozie

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo, on Tuesday said the garment production centre launched in Imo state would create 110,000 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, every year.

He said this while commissioning the Imo fashion facility centre along Amakohia road in Owerri, alongside the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

According to the Vice President, “We commissioned a one-stop garment production centre, one out of the ten (10) Shared Facility Scheme for MSMEs, for the end-to-end production of various types of clothing items in Orlu, Imo state.

“This serves as the latest testament to the fact that MSMEs remain a priority for the Buhari Administration, they are an engine of growth for the economy and because they account for almost half of national income and three-quarters of jobs, rt will continue.

“This Orlu Shared Fashion Production Facility comprises 200 world-class fashion equipment (both manual and fully automated industrial machines) and when used to full capacity, for instance, can design up to 8 apparel a day with a speed of 1500 per hour.”

“This shared facility Hub will service 350 MSMEs daily and 110,000 each year and allows designers to have a place to create their pieces at home which in turn reduces transportation and logistics costs for MSMEs.

“The FG remains focused on providing every Nigerian with good-paying sources of livelihood. This means providing a favourable business environment and safe and secure communities for all,” he said.