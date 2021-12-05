.

By Tunde Oso

Prophet Samuel Abiara, General Overseer of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Agbala Itura has charged the government at all levels to listen to the masses especially as they acquired their mandate from the people. They must always be willing to listen and correct their mistakes if pointed out.

These were the words of counsel from Abiara, the founder of CAC during a press briefing to announce this year’s Jesus Festival, which begins tomorrow in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Responding to questions from newsmen over the political situation in the country, Abiara said, “The leaders must listen to the masses. When the masses say they don’t want something, they [leaders] must gather together and discuss it and shelve it. They must make the youths, young, old, men and women happy. I want to encourage the leaders to listen to the masses because the masses voted them to power so they must listen and correct their mistakes.

On the fuel price hike planned for 2022, the cleric said “Since the beginning of time, there has been no government that pleased the masses. People can continue to blame the government. When you look at the Bible critically, God said that he regrets creating man, because only man gives God problems. The animals in the bushes, trees, fishes in the ocean don’t give God problems except man/woman. So, until Jesus Christ comes, we must manage what is happening in this country. However, we should endeavour to pray for the men holding the reins of power – government – to have a change of heart and genuinely consider the well – being of their fellow men – the masses.

Abiara, who also spoke on the issue of insecurity, said according to 2Timothy 3:1, “In the last days, there will be a terrible time. We are in the last days and it is not only Nigeria that there is insecurity; it is all over the world. All we need to do is pray for our country and the world and that our leaders should do the right thing to protect and safeguard their subjects.

Abiara also touched on his philanthropic venture: Samuel Abiara Foundation. “God laid it in my heart. People are suffering, particularly in remote areas. That is why we have been giving out and empowering the people. As for the number of lives the Foundation has affected, I’ll say it is in millions that God has touched.”

Other pastors, ministers and prophets expected at the weeklong Jesus Festival, which ends on December 12, include Pastor S. O. Oladele, President, CAC Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, Bishop Wale Oke, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Prophet Funso Akande, Rev Funke Felix-Adejumo, Evang Tope Alabi and many others.