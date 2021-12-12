By Dirisu Yakubu

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has inducted Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi into national human rights Hall of Fame.

HURIWA according to a statement signed by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, noted that “the salient achievements his administration has recorded in promoting human rights in the state in terms of implementing programmes and policies that improve the living standard of the people, particularly in the area of manpower, youth development and healthcare are the pivotal reasons for the decision to raise him to the pedestal of human rights recognition, which is the first time any politician in Nigeria is so recognized.”

The statement also stressed that the signing into law “of the Child Rights Act and subsequent establishment of Family Courts by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration as well as the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL, of Enugu state, are eloquent testimonies to the governor’s laudable achievements in the state, especially in the sector.”

The foremost right group argued that “Enugu State is among the few states in Nigeria that has a woman as the deputy governor,” adding that “this is something very unique as it has not happened before since the creation of Enugu State in 1991.

“More so, a woman, under the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi, was appointed as the Chief Judge of the state, among other key positions considered for women”.

It further lauded the governor for the sustenance and strengthening of the Citizens Rights and Mediation Centre and the TAMAR Sexual Assault Referral Centre, TAMAR-SARC, which led to the establishment of a centre to take care of victims of sexual and domestic violence and other related offences.

Continuing, HURIWA noted that the decision of Ugwuanyi’s administration to extend development to rural areas where the majority and less vocal Enugu citizens reside is a clear demonstration of purposeful governance.

“He has achieved more things than those who concentrated infrastructure in the city centre where the vocal minority easily notice and acknowledge their achievements.

“When carefully put in proper perspective, Ugwuanyi’s administration has virtually transformed rural areas in Enugu State into semi urban settlements where access to road network and other basic necessities of life are no longer an issue.

“In the area of health care delivery and safety, he has rehabilitated and upgraded all existing primary health care facilities in Enugu state and constructed new well equipped Type 3 Health Centres in seven local government areas.

“Equally, he has built and equiped with modern facilities, new fire service stations in five local government areas of Enugu State namely, Oji River, Nkanu West, Udi, Udenu and Igbo-Eze North to cater for the safety needs of rural dwellers.

“Above all, he is currently and quietly building a first class teaching hospital in Igbo Eno, Udenu/Igboeze South LGAs to drive the tertiary health needs of the rural people of Nsukka who usually travel to Enugu, and Ituku-Ozalla for such services. He has also bequeathed a brand new Infectious Disease Hospital at the New Market area to Enugu State.

“In Education, he has adopted unprecedented proactive approach to reposition the sector. Over a thousand primary and secondary schools have quietly been rehabilitated and furnished with modern learning facilities.

“As regards welfare, this is the only administration that has allowed workers to negotiate their condition of service in line with the national minimum wage since the inception of Enugu State,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria