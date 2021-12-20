Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surpassed all expectations and wowed investors and analysts alike. It has made its way up the charts to become the 13th biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, with a total value of over $18 billion.

Many SHIB holders have made serious amounts of money in 2021. With the new year approaching, the entire crypto community is wondering: what coin could be next?

New cryptocurrencies are launching all the time. Many falls by the wayside. One that has caught investors eyes, even in its early stages, is HUH Token (HUH). HUH was listed on major price-tracking platforms such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko within the first 10 days of its launch. As a result, at its current peak, there had been a 109% increase since its listing date.

Record-Breaking Year for Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu was created in August 2020 and gained traction thanks to media interest as well as tweets from Elon Musk. SHIB is the archetypal meme coin and has fully capitalised on the popularity of the world-renowned ‘Doge’ meme. The dog in the aforementioned meme is a Shiba Inu, and Musk himself has even adopted a Shiba Inu puppy in 2021.

In September of 2021, SHIB was listed on the largest crypto exchange in the United States, Coinbase, causing a 40% spike. If Shiba Inu had been purchased on January 1st 2021, it would have cost $0.000000000073. As of December 16th 2021, it is worth 0.0000341. This is a quite incredible increase of 46,712,200%, and means an outlay of a mere few dollars would have made millionaires of investors.

An Impressive Start for HUH Token (HUH)

HUH Token (HUH) was launched on the 6th of December 2021 and has risen in price significantly. Having started at around $0.0000055, it is currently sitting at $0.0001885, an increase of over 3000% in 10 days. A comparison with SHIB in its first 10 days of being listed on CoinMarketCap is worthwhile here. On August the 2nd 2020, SHIB was listed at 0.00000000051. After 10 days on the platform, it decreased 70% to 0.00000000015. When zooming out and seeing what Shiba Inu went on to do after this, one can only imagine how well HUH Token could do.

The hype around HUH looks to be justified, and it is being dubbed the first “utimeme” coin. “Utimeme” is a term to describe a coin that has the popularity potential of meme coins, but simultaneously carries intrinsic utility, thus setting it apart from SHIB and other meme coins. Part of the attractive utility of HUH Token comes from the unique referral system. This system provides existing HUH holders with 10% of every new holder’s initial investment. HUH is also designed to incrementally increase over time, rewarding holding for longer periods.

On leading listings site BogCharts, each coin is assigned a ‘Trust Score’ out of 100. This is calculated from “a number of factors including: token age, liquidity, associated rug pulls, source code analysis, holder distribution and more.” Shiba Inu has a trust score of 90/100, whereas HUH Token is up at 99/100. This indicates that HUH has considerable prospects. If HUH can get close to emulating SHIB in 2022, it would be a life-changing year for the approximately 12,000 wallets that already hold HUH Token.

