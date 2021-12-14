A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Monday sentenced a ward head in Rigasa Community in Kaduna, Murtala Maiunguwa, to three months imprisonment for land fraud.

Delivering judgment, the Judge, Nuhu Falalu gave Maiunguwa an option to pay a fine of N10, 000.

Falalu also ordered the convict to pay N300, 000 to the complainant being the amount she bought the land for.

The judge ordered the convict to pay half the amount within two weeks and also write an undertaking to pay the rest within an agreed period of time.

Earlier, Maiunguwa, who pleaded guilty to selling the land belonging to the complaint, Sadiya Abubakar, said he bought the land from someone.

The complainant, through her counsel, Sadau Garba told the court that his client built two flats on the land.

He prayed the court to recover the N300, 000 his client paid for the land.

