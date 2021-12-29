By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Urhobo Progress Union, UPU and the Urhobo Historical Society, UHS, and the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori have expressed sadness at the demise of Chief Johnson Modika Barovbe, describing it as a devastating blow and rude shock to the Urhobo nation.

UPU, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Abel Oshevire, said Barovbe, member of Board of Trustees, BoT, “was a great, remarkable, and priceless Urhobo icon, who lived, breathed, and preached Urhobo.

“By his death, the Urhobo Nation has lost a strong advocate, a pillar of unity, unpretentious, passionate, and patriotic Urhobo activist.

“An extraordinary leader of men, who had an uncanny ability to mobilise, organise and deploy human, financial, and material resources for worthy Urhobo causes, Chief Johnson Barovbe was a champion for the protection, defence, and preservation of the Urhobo Nation and her people”.

Similarly, UHS in a statement by its President, Dr Aruegodore Oyiborhoro, noted that Barovbe “was one of the earliest prominent Urhobo sons to identify with the Urhobo Historical Society, and one of the closest associates of our founding president the late Prof. Peter Ekeh.

“Chief Barovbe was one of the Urhobo leaders instrumental to the relocation of the Urhobo Historical Society conferences to Urhoboland in 2004. Until his passing a few days ago, he coordinated the activities of the Society in Nigeria from his Lagos base, and played a huge role in the just held conference of November this year. The Society will miss his leadership, support, wisdom and counsel”.

Also, the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and Deputy National Chairman, Conference of Speakers of state Legislatures of Nigeria, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, described the late Chief Barovbe as an Iconic figure in Urhobo land, saying his demise was a very painful one.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu lamented that the death of the iconic figure, leader of thought, scholar and philanthropist has created a void in the Urhobo nation, which is in dire need of wisdom, integrity, courage and sound reasoning, which were qualities that the late Chief Barovbe typified and exemplified.

He said: “The passing of this great son of Urhobo at this time of our history is a difficult one for us. As a renowned educationist, his footprints will stand the test of time with his prestigious Westminster College, Lagos.

“His demise is not only a loss to his immediate family, but the Urhobo nation in particular and Delta State in general. We will surely miss his wise counsel”.

Oborevwori prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give comfort to all those he left behind.